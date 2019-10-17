Analyzing COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) & Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY)

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Datang Intl Power Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Datang Intl Power Generation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA PARAN/S $3.92 billion 0.84 $384.97 million N/A N/A Datang Intl Power Generation $14.11 billion 0.27 $186.19 million $0.22 18.73

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datang Intl Power Generation.

Profitability

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and Datang Intl Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA PARAN/S N/A N/A N/A Datang Intl Power Generation 1.03% 1.47% 0.35%

Dividends

COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Datang Intl Power Generation pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Datang Intl Power Generation beats COMPANHIA PARAN/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Datang Intl Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

