Analyzing Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & Encana (NYSE:ECA)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Encana (NYSE:ECA) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Encana shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Encana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kosmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Encana pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kosmos Energy pays out -38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Encana pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kosmos Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Encana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $902.37 million 2.45 -$93.99 million ($0.47) -11.72 Encana $5.94 billion 0.93 $1.07 billion $0.86 4.95

Encana has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Encana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encana has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Encana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 1.87% -14.53% -3.04% Encana 16.73% 10.76% 4.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kosmos Energy and Encana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Encana 1 10 15 0 2.54

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.74, suggesting a potential upside of 58.58%. Encana has a consensus price target of $9.48, suggesting a potential upside of 122.42%. Given Encana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Encana is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Summary

Encana beats Kosmos Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. The company also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas. It primarily markets its products to refiners, local distributing companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

