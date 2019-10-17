Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

PLAN stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. Anaplan has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 115,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $5,558,170.80. Also, Chairman Frank Calderoni sold 49,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $2,784,859.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,436 shares of company stock worth $49,000,513. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

