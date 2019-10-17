Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $41.61, but opened at $43.90. Anaplan shares last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 52,686 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Chairman Frank Calderoni sold 49,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $2,784,859.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $4,184,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 967,686 shares of company stock valued at $50,367,388. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.