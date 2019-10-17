Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Short Interest Update

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANIK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 18.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery S. Thompson sold 4,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $274,404.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $110,806.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,192 shares of company stock valued at $800,681. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

