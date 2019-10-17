Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Bgogo, IDEX and Binance DEX. Ankr has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and $4.52 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00042960 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.50 or 0.05994920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001150 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00043583 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,177,788 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, IDEX, Hotbit, ABCC, Coinone, Bgogo, Sistemkoin, Coinall, Coinsuper, Bithumb, BitMax, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, Bittrex, KuCoin, Bitinka, Binance DEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

