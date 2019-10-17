Apache (NYSE:APA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

APA stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. Apache has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Apache will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 196.7% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 192,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apache by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth $15,919,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apache by 231.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,000,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 698,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

