Aphelion (APH) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Aphelion has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Aphelion has a market cap of $71,013.00 and $80.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aphelion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aphelion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00228893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.01101466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00087879 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aphelion Profile

Aphelion launched on November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken. The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aphelion is aphelion.org. Aphelion’s official message board is aphelion.org/blog.html.

Buying and Selling Aphelion

Aphelion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aphelion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aphelion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aphelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aphelion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.