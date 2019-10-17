Aphria Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,589 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 959% compared to the average daily volume of 811 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Aphria by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Aphria by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 79,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aphria by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APHA. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.32.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 2.85. Aphria has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 848.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aphria will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

