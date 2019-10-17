Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $976.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $357.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APOG shares. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

