Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 30th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 301.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 470,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 353,054 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARI opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.61. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 44.69, a quick ratio of 44.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.63 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 75.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

