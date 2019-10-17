Apollo Tourism & Leisure (ASX:ATL) Trading Up 2.1%

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd (ASX:ATL) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.48 ($0.34) and last traded at A$0.48 ($0.34), approximately 233,817 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.47 ($0.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.07, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Apollo Tourism & Leisure (ASX:ATL)

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd, a tourism leisure company, manufactures, imports, rents, sells, and distributes recreational vehicles in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers motorhomes, campervans, and caravans under the Winnebago, Adria, and Talvor brands.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tourism & Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tourism & Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.