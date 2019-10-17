Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 180,801 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,736,000 after buying an additional 49,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,373,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

