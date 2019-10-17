Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

ARAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aravive in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on Aravive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,085. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Aravive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

