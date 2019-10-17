Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. Pareto Securities upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $305.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 55.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $652,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2,160.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 223.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 70,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.