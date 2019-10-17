Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARDS. Northland Securities set a $22.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Laidlaw set a $15.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.52% and a negative return on equity of 130.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

