Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given a $23.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a $23.00 price target on Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Aritzia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of Aritzia stock remained flat at $$14.34 during trading on Tuesday. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.