Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the August 30th total of 551,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3,156.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $953.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

