Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $101.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 932.52%. The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $191.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

