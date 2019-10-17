Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NYSE ASH opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.56. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $84.81.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.29 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $413,763,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $110,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $58,567,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 539.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 415,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ashland Global by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 182,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

