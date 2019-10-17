ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €280.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €235.21 ($273.50).

