ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Equal weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on ASOS and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,173.35 ($41.47).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 3,286 ($42.94) on Monday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,495.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,942.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 45.32.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

