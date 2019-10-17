ASOS (LON:ASC) Now Covered by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ASOS to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,173.35 ($41.47).

LON:ASC traded up GBX 158 ($2.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,444 ($45.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,510. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,495.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,942.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.50.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

