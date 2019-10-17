ASOS’s (ASC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASOS to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,173.35 ($41.47).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,349 ($43.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 46.19. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,495.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,942.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

