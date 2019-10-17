Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 213,363 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 90,080 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASMB stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $231.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

