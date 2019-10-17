Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASMB. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ASMB traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 240,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,867. The firm has a market cap of $326.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 191.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

