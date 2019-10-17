Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,076.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,817 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,217 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $150.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.21. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $234.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.64.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

