Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 178,772 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 178,772 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Agnico Eagle Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 135.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $13,352,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 75.9% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 530,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 228,690 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.03 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

