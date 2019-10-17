Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802,755 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $92,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 221,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 448,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 211,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $125.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

