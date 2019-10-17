Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,580 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,034,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

QCOM stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

