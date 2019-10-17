Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $15.23 Million in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 660,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,469,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 22,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 11.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 419,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 42,403 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $66,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,963.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $134,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,705.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.36. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

