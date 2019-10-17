Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 587,997 Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 587,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGE. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165,139 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,580,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

TGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

TGE stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tallgrass Energy LP has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.08%.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.