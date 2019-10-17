Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 4,457.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Assurant by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $127.76.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. Assurant had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

