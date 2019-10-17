Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 438.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,553 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 568,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,197,000 after purchasing an additional 498,139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,566,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 326,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $46.28 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $532,208.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,512. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.47 per share, for a total transaction of $531,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 82,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,500 shares of company stock worth $3,139,059 and sold 50,986 shares worth $2,245,712. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

