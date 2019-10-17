Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASUR. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on shares of Asure Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth $556,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 21.2% during the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 9.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 69.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 378,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

