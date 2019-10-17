At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Given a $14.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) received a $14.00 target price from research analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOME. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on shares of At Home Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 598,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,874. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $635.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. At Home Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $342.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that At Home Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman E. Mcleod acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Francis acquired 21,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $165,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,492,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,008 in the last three months. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in At Home Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,048,000 after buying an additional 55,171 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 204.6% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 265,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

