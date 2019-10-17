Atheios One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $8,507.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.