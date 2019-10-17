Atlas Protocol (ATP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $327,861.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.12 million and $327,861.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00230052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.01087727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00088455 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.