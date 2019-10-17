Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

ATO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.27.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,501. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 68.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $47,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

