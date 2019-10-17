ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) vs. Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Critical Analysis

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International 3.57% 1.92% 1.37% Consolidated Communications -3.19% -5.29% -0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ATN International and Consolidated Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Consolidated Communications 1 1 1 0 2.00

ATN International presently has a consensus target price of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.78%. Consolidated Communications has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than ATN International.

Dividends

ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Consolidated Communications does not pay a dividend. ATN International pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ATN International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATN International and Consolidated Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $451.21 million 2.02 $19.82 million $1.29 44.05 Consolidated Communications $1.40 billion 0.18 -$50.83 million ($0.42) -8.10

ATN International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Consolidated Communications. Consolidated Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATN International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATN International beats Consolidated Communications on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This segment also offers wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 12 retail stores in U.S. Telecom segment and 19 retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services, as well as rents customer premises equipment. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 902 thousand voice connections, 779 thousand data connections, and 93 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

