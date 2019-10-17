Atria Investments LLC Invests $158,000 in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 259.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 178.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 182.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNP. ValuEngine upgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of HNP stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

