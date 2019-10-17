Atria Investments LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of K12 by 262.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of K12 by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of K12 by 507.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

LRN opened at $25.07 on Thursday. K12 Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.14.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. K12 had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of K12 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of K12 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

