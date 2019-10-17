Atria Investments LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,654,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,049,000 after acquiring an additional 119,294 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 407,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $377,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $807,021.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,048. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

