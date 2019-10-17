Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 22.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 78.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $136.76 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $111.12 and a 52 week high of $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average is $126.90. The company has a market capitalization of $191.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.43. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

