Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) PT Set at $7.00 by Pi Financial

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) has been given a $7.00 price target by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACB. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners lowered Aurora Cannabis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.84.

ACB traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,234,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 102.1% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 77.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 825.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

