Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ (ASM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ASM. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of ASM opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

