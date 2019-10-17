Avnet (AVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Avnet to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Avnet has set its Q1 2020 guidance at $0.60-0.70 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.60-0.70 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

Avnet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,644.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,519.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $595,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.