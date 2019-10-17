Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $58,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

