Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Leo Quinn Buys 66 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Leo Quinn acquired 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.04).

Leo Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Leo Quinn acquired 62 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 239 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £148.18 ($193.62).

Shares of BBY opened at GBX 228.60 ($2.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1 year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.80 ($3.87). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 221.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 331 ($4.33).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

