Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,626 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,352,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,438,000 after acquiring an additional 533,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after buying an additional 304,480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 476,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.39. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Separately, GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

